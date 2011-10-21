Oct 20 The hedge fund Perry Capital has cut 30 jobs and is shutting down its Hong Kong office, the New York Times said, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.

The New York-based fund has laid off about 30 portfolio managers and analysts and three partners, as it redirects its resources to investments in Europe and the United States, the newspaper said.

"There will likely be attractive, less liquid opportunities in both the U.S. and Europe going forward, and our core team is positioned to source and execute these deals," the firm said in a letter to investors, which was obtained by the newspaper.

Perry Capital was not immediately available for comment.

The New York Times said the cuts included Alp Ercil, a partner and the head of the firm's Asian operations, and George Brokaw and Andy Isikoff, partners who focused on private equity and real estate investments. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)