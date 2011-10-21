HONG KONG Oct 21 New York-based hedge fund Perry Capital, which manages about $8 billion, is shutting down its Hong Kong office and will cut 30 jobs globally, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The job cuts include the entire 16-member staff in the firm's Hong Kong office, including Alp Ercil, a partner and the head of the firm's Asia operations, who declined an offer from Perry to relocate to its other offices in London and New York.

Ercil had resigned and planned to start his own hedge fund next year with some Perry Capital staff, another source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

New York-based Michael Neus, a managing partner and general counsel for Perry Capital, declined comment.

Ercil declined comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)