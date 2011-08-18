GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
Aug 18 - Perry Ellis International Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street expectations as strong demand for its men's golfing merchandise as well as women's wear offset a weakness in margins.
The company saw margins fall as it moved to a lower-return wholesale business for its dress shirts and small leather goods businesses, and reduced the percentage of revenue from licenses.
For the second quarter, Perry Ellis earned $1.8 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.0 million, or 15 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 33 percent to $214.4 million, while gross margins fell to 33.7 percent from 36 percent last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 4 cents a share on revenue of $203.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Miami-based Perry Ellis now expects to earn $2.45-$2.52 a share for the year, compared to earlier expectations of $2.40-$2.50 a share.
Shares of the company closed at $17.70 Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.