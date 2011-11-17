* Q3 adj EPS $0.40 vs est $0.61

* Q3 sales up 23 pct at $248.4 mln vs est $254.3 mln

Nov 17 Perry Ellis International Inc posted a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street expectations, as the apparel maker was hurt by increased promotions that led to higher discounts.

For the third quarter, Perry Ellis, whose brands include Laundry by Shelli Segal, Cubavera and Jantzen, earned $6.5 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with $7.2 million, or 51 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $248.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $254.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Miami-based Perry Ellis closed at $21.44 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)