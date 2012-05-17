* Q1 adj EPS $0.71 vs est $0.65
* Revenue down 8 pct to $265.5 mln
* Reaffirms FY13 adj EPS $1.95 to $2.00
May 17 Perry Ellis International Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly results as it reaped
benefits from its restructuring and the revamp of its core
brands.
In February, Perry Ellis said it would review its brand
portfolio to cut distribution and sourcing expenses, and focus
on profitable businesses in a bid to turn its business around.
The company, which caters to retailers like Kohl's Corp
, Macy's Inc and Dillard's Inc, said
first-quarter net income rose to $9.7 million, or 64 c e nts per
share, from $15.4 million, or 99 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items the company's earnings were 71 cents,
surpassing analysts' average expectation of 65 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Exceptional items included exited brands and distribution
center relocation.
Perry Ellis' revenue fell 8 percent to $265.5 million as
departmental stores made conservative sportswear purchases. But
it still came ahead of the $261.2 million that analysts were
expecting.
Perry Ellis shares closed at $17.47 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)