BRIEF-KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 bln - WSJ, citing sources
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
Nov 18 Apparel retailer Perry Ellis international Inc's shareholders, Legion Partners LLC and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, have asked the company to explore strategic alternatives.
The shareholders, which together own 6.3 percent of Perry Ellis' stock, said they sent a letter to the board last month but the company has not responded to it. (Reporting By Nayan Das in Bangalore)
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Fcpt announces additional acquisition of a mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million
March 16 Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd agreed to buy Cargill Inc's petroleum business, the commodities trader said on Thursday, the latest reshuffling of its business following an almost three-year slump in oil prices.