Nov 21 Perry Ellis International Inc : * Reports third quarter fiscal 2014 results * Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.15 * Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.20 * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $222.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $223.4 million * Sees FY 2014 adjusted earnings per share $0.95 to $1.01 * Sees FY 2014 GAAP earnings per share $0.97 to $1.03 * Sees FY 2014 revenue $960 million to $970 million * Says maintains updated full fiscal 2014 adjusted diluted EPS guidance * FY 2014 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $968.4 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Says lighter than plan direct to consumer mix & lower closeout margins in

fashion swim hurt gross margin in Q3 * Says experienced "lighter traffic patterns and reduced consumer enthusiasm

for spending" during the quarter * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage