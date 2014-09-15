AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 Pershing Square Holdings, an investment fund managed by activist investor Bill Ackman, hopes to raise $2 billion from a listing on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, the company said in a statement.

The company expects the fund to have a market capitalisation of at least $5 billion after the share offering, which will be priced at $25 a share. The company said it had already received commitments worth $1.5 billion from 30 cornerstone investors. It currently has more than 300 investors.

The fund is run by Pershing Square Capital Management, a North America-focused equities investment manager founded by Ackman in 2003 which had $14.1 billion in assets under management at the end of June. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely)