LONDON Oct 1 Pershing Square Holdings, one of Bill Ackman's investment funds, said on Wednesday it had completed a $2.73 billion placing ahead of a stock market listing in Amsterdam.

The firm added the exercise of an over-allotment option would see the value of the placing rise to S$3 billion.

Pershing Square Holdings' shares are expected to be admitted for listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam on Oct. 13. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Simon Jessop)