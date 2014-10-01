UPDATE 2-Indian billionaire targets Anglo in early sign of mining M&A revival
* Vedanta seen too small to take over Anglo in near term (Adds detail of previous interest in Anglo, share price, comment)
LONDON Oct 1 Pershing Square Holdings, one of Bill Ackman's investment funds, said on Wednesday it had completed a $2.73 billion placing ahead of a stock market listing in Amsterdam.
The firm added the exercise of an over-allotment option would see the value of the placing rise to S$3 billion.
Pershing Square Holdings' shares are expected to be admitted for listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam on Oct. 13. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Vedanta seen too small to take over Anglo in near term (Adds detail of previous interest in Anglo, share price, comment)
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.