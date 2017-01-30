Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.

The hedge fund previously had a 5.6 percent stake in the maker of Oreo cookies, Trident gum and Milka chocolate. (bit.ly/2kkV5LI)

Mondelez, one of Ackman's bigger investments, cost Pershing Square 1.4 percent in returns last year.

Ackman revealed in 2015 that Pershing Square had built a stake worth about $5.5 billion in Mondelez, in what was seen as an attempt to push the company to boost earnings or sell itself. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)