UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
The hedge fund previously had a 5.6 percent stake in the maker of Oreo cookies, Trident gum and Milka chocolate. (bit.ly/2kkV5LI)
Mondelez, one of Ackman's bigger investments, cost Pershing Square 1.4 percent in returns last year.
Ackman revealed in 2015 that Pershing Square had built a stake worth about $5.5 billion in Mondelez, in what was seen as an attempt to push the company to boost earnings or sell itself. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts