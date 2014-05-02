CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
BOSTON May 2 Hedge fund manager William Ackman's $13.6 billion Pershing Square Capital Management has received permission from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to turn Allergan Inc options into shares, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Ackman is working with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to buy the Botox maker. Two weeks ago, Pershing Square said in a U.S. regulatory filing that it had acquired a nearly 10 percent stake in Allergan, using call options and forward contracts to help build its position. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.