* Names businessman Paul Haggis as board nominee

* Haggis is a former CEO of OMERS pension fund

* CP reaffirms support for CEO, productivity plans

* Shareholders will vote for directors on May 17 (Recasts with Ackman's comments, adds details)

Feb 22 - Pershing Square Capital Management ratcheted up the pressure on Canadian Pacific Railway on Wednesday, adding a well-respected Canadian businessman with ties to Western Canada to its existing slate of five nominees to sit on CP's board.

Pershing Square, which is CP's biggest shareholder and wants to replace its chief executive in a bid to rejuvenate Canada's No.2 railroad, said Paul Haggis has agreed to stand for election as a director at CP's annual meeting on May 17.

Haggis, 59, was previously president and chief executive of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, one of the country's largest pension funds. He has also held several senior corporate positions in the province of Alberta, CP's home province.

"Our initial plan was to have six directors. What we have been saving a spot for is the right Western Canadian director," Pershing CEO William Ackman said in an interview.

Haggis was added a month after the original five names were revealed. Ackman, who is one of the nominees, is based in New York. The other nominees have mostly Eastern Canadian ties.

The board of CP has rejected Pershing's overtures and thrown its support behind CEO Fred Green and his multiyear plan to improve productivity at the 131-year-old railroad. CP has the weakest operating ratio, a key productivity measure, of North America's six big railroads.

CP's board has 15 directors and includes Green and chairman John Cleghorn, a former CEO of Royal Bank of Canada.

"CP believes that the best interests of shareholders are served by the continued execution of the multiyear plan, which is already producing results under the oversight of an engaged and qualified board," CP spokesman Ed Greenberg said on Wednesday.

But Ackman, who wants to install former Canadian National Railway CEO Hunter Harrison as chief executive of CP, believes otherwise.

"I have yet to meet a shareholder that is not supportive of management change," he said.

Shares of CP closed down 49 Canadian cents at C$74.60 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

($1=$1 Canadian) (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Peter Galloway and Rob Wilson)