May 8 The head of Pershing Square Capital Management said on Tuesday shareholders should decide the future of Canadian Pacific Railway through a vote, dimming the prospects that the two sides could still reach a compromise deal.

"I think it actually needs to go to a vote," Pershing Square Chief Executive William Ackman said at the Bloomberg Canada Economic Summit. "This is about shareholder democracy."

Pershing, a U.S.-based hedge fund, is waging a bruising proxy battle with CP, Canada's second-biggest railway. (Reporting By Allison Martell and Euan Rocha in Toronto; Writing by Nicole Mordant; Editing by Frank McGurty)