BOSTON Feb 4 William Ackman's Pershing Square
Holdings fund posted small gains in January, according to a
portfolio update, as the broader stock index fell and some other
prominent hedge fund managers nursed losses.
The $6.6 billion portfolio inched up 0.6 percent last month,
according to the update which did not say which positions
underpinned performance. Last year, Ackman posted a 40 percent
gain, ranking him as one of the industry's best performers.
The S&P 500 dropped 3.1 percent in January amid fresh
worries about global growth, falling oil prices and currency
market swings.
Barry Rosenstein's JANA Partners fund dropped 4.6 percent
last month while David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital fell 2.5
percent, investors said.
