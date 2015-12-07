Dec 6 Persian Gulf sovereign wealth funds have
withdrawn money from asset managers at a record rate this year
as falling oil prices have left gulf economies scrambling to
inject cash into their economies, according to a Financial Times
report published on Sunday.
Data provider eVestment said state investors have removed at
least $19 billion from funds under management, sparking both
concerns that profits for investment managers will suffer, as
well as further losses to funds under management, the report
said.
Countries that depend on the sale of oil and gas, which has
seen a price drop of more than 50 percent since June 2014, have
been forced to raid their investment portfolios the report said.
The report highlighted asset managers Aberdeen Asset
Management PLC, Northern Trust Corp, Franklin
Resources Inc among others have each admitted that
government clients have withdrawn funds this year.
The report cited Morgan Stanley as saying sovereign funds
have also pulled money from Invesco Ltd. as well as the
asset management units of several US banks including Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp,
State Street Corp, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Representatives for Aberdeen, Northern Trust, Franklin
Resources, Invesco, State Street, JPMorgan, and Goldman did not
immediately return requests for comment after hours on Sunday.
A representative for BNY Mellon declined to comment.
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency is one of the sovereign
wealth funds that has made withdrawals from its asset managers
the report said, adding that the fund, with more than $650
billion in assets has withdrawn around $70 billion.
The monetary agency did not respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Andrew Hay)