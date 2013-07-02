LONDON, July 2 Persimmon PLC :
* Legally completed 5,022 new homes (2012: 4,712) in the first
six months
* An increase of 7% on the first half of 2012
* Visitors to our sites during the first half of the year were
13% stronger
than the prior year
* Average selling price of c. £179,200 (2012: £171,206) for the
first six
months was 5% ahead of last year
* Has secured 1,124 help to buy reservations since launch.
* Reservation rate as measured from the date of introduction of
the "help to
buy" scheme was 30% stronger
* Expect our underlying operating margin to have increased to
c. 15% in the
first half of this year