Jan 8 Persimmon PLC : * Increased the volume of new house sales delivered to 11,528 for the year, 16%

ahead of the previous year * Second half sales volumes are 25% ahead of the prior year (2012 : 5,191). * Average selling price for our 2013 legal completions was c.£180,900 * Full year revenues of £2.1BN represents an increase of 21% over the prior

year * To deliver strong underlying pre tax profit growth for the year ended 31

December 201