PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 8 Persimmon PLC : * Increased the volume of new house sales delivered to 11,528 for the year, 16%
ahead of the previous year * Second half sales volumes are 25% ahead of the prior year (2012 : 5,191). * Average selling price for our 2013 legal completions was c.£180,900 * Full year revenues of £2.1BN represents an increase of 21% over the prior
year * To deliver strong underlying pre tax profit growth for the year ended 31
December 201 * Source text
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.