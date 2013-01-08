* Mike Farley to be succeeded by Jeff Fairburn
* Sees underlying operating margin at 13 pct
* FY revenue up 12 pct to 1.72 bln stg
LONDON, Jan 8 British housebuilder Persimmon
said its chief executive would retire in April after
seven years at the helm as it posted a 12 percent rise in annual
revenue and improving margins.
Mike Farley, who has been with the company for more than
three decades, will be succeeded by Jeff Fairburn, the group's
managing director and chief executive of its Northern division.
The largest British housebuilder by market value said its
underlying operating margin strengthened in the second half and
was expected to rise to 13 percent for the full year.
The group is targeting a margin of 15-17 percent in the
medium term.
It said revenue for the year to Dec. 31 was 1.72 billion
pounds ($2.77 billion), up 12 percent, as its average selling
price rose 6 percent to 173,400 pounds and the number of new
home it legally completed also increased 6 percent.
British house prices posted a surprise monthly rise in
December, although they were likely to remain broadly flat in
2013, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday.
Britain's economy moved out of recession in the third
quarter, but concerns linger over its reliance on the weak euro
zone for trade.
Housebuilders, however, are benefiting from a lack of
available new homes in Britain and government measures to spur
the market, which have shored up demand despite a tough economic
backdrop.
Persimmon said the FirstBuy scheme could boost sales over
the next few months, but some housing experts say the schemes
could fail to significantly free up mortgage lending, which
means sales growth could tail off.
Analysts on average are expecting the group to report
full-year group pretax profit of 210 million pounds according to
a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.