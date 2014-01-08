LONDON Jan 8 Persimmon's chief
executive said he expects consensus numbers to be upgraded after
the British housebuilder posted full-year revenues at the top
end of analyst expectations.
The company reported a 21 percent jump in 2013 revenues on
Wednesday in a trading update ahead of its full year results
next month.
"We're very positive about the numbers, and certainly one of
the key things for us was to drive our volumes but it has not
been at the expense of margin. I can assure you that we're still
concentrating on making sure we get the best return possible,"
Chief Executive Jeff Fairburn told Reuters.
When asked if the company was sticking to current guidance,
he said "I expect that the numbers will be upgraded."