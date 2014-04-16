(Adds shares)
LONDON, April 16 British housebuilders Persimmon
and Telford Homes said the market for new homes
continued to strengthen, underpinned by better availability of
mortgages and demand from buyers outstripping supply.
Persimmon said its new financial year had started well, with
private sales rates per site up 25 percent in the first 15 weeks
of its year compared to a year ago.
The increased activity, driven in part by the government's
"Help to Buy" scheme that helps buyers get mortgages, gave the
group current total sales of 1.87 billion pounds ($3.13
billion)for 2014, 35 percent higher than in 2013.
Its smaller rival Telford Homes, which is focused on the
booming London market, said on Wednesday that its pretax profit
for the year to end-March 2014 would more than double on the
previous year.
Shares in Telford were trading up 3.8 percent at 350 pence
by 0725 GMT, while Persimmon was up 1.2 percent to 1,280 pence.
($1 = 0.5977 British Pounds)
