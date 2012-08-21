BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical sees H2 '16 dividends at 300 mln rbls-Ifax
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
Aug 21 Persimmon PLC : * Auto alert - Persimmon PLC H1 underlying pretax profit rose 65
percent to 98.7 million STG * Legal completions up 6% to 4,712 and average selling price increased 7% to
£171,206 * On track to make first dividend payment of 75P per share in June 2013 * Expects firm underlying demand for new homes but will be constrained by
mortgage availability
DUBLIN, Feb 17 Sales of building supplies in Britain have improved since it voted to leave the European Union last June and there is no evidence yet that Brexit's impact will ultimately be negative for the sector, Irish firm Kingspan said on Friday.
