LONDON Jan 7 Persimmon, Britain's biggest housebuilder by market value, reported a 23 percent year-on-year rise in full-year revenue to 2.6 billion pounds ($4 billion), slightly ahead of analyst estimates.

The company built 17 percent more homes in 2014 than in the previous year, fulfilling 13,509 legal completions, with the average new home selling at a five percent premium over 2013 at 190,500 pounds, Persimmon said.

The housebuilder was also confident about the 2015 financial year as it said forward sales stood at 973 million pounds on Dec. 31, 2014, 7 percent higher than the same time last year. ($1 = 0.6610 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)