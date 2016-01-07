LONDON Jan 7 Britain's second-biggest
housebuilder by volume Persimmon said on Thursday that
its revenue rose 13 percent last year as it built more homes,
boosted by strong sales in the second half of the year.
Persimmon, which builds homes across the country apart from
central London, said its revenue rose to 2.9 billion pounds
($4.24 billion) in 2015, slightly above market expectations.
The firm saw the average selling price of the 14,572 homes
it built last year rise 4.5 percent to just under 200,000
pounds, reflecting the increase in house prices across Britain.
($1 = 0.6837 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Adrian Croft)