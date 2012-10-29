LONDON Oct 29 British education and publishing group Pearson Plc and Germany's Bertelsmann said on Monday they have agreed to combine their publishing divisions, Penguin and Random House, with Bertelsmann holding the upper hand in the new entity.

The move comes as traditional book publishers are confronted with the threat of concentrated buyers such as Amazon, who are in a strong position to negotiate favourable prices.

Bertelsmann will own 53 percent of the joint venture and Pearson 47 percent. The deal is expected to be completed in the second half of next year, the companies said on Monday.