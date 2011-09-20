* Former Intuit CEO goes up against Schwab and Fidelity

* Advisers will be available through video-chat

By Jessica Toonkel

Sept 20 Independent financial advisers have a new competitor: Personal Capital.

The start-up financial advisory is the brainchild of Internet entrepreneur Bill Harris. The former chief executive of Intuit Inc (INTU.O), launched Personal Capital on Tuesday with a free Web site and paid access to financial advisers.

The Web site allows investors to aggregate their accounts and see a snapshot of their household's spending and total asset allocation, similar to what Mint.com does for personal finances.

But the Web site is largely meant to be a hook to bring in financial advisory clients to the virtual firm.

Harris, who made his name on Silicon Valley leading companies like PayPal Inc and Intuit, said his chief competition will be discount brokerages such as Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) , TD Ameritrade Corp (AMTD.O) and Fidelity Investments, which are easily accessible online and offer various managed account programs. The companies also have name recognition and branches that they market heavily to advice-seeking investors.

"I respect Schwab and Fidelity, but Schwab is predominately a discount-broker and Fidelity is primarily a fund company," Harris said. "We truly believe this is better way to service client and families."

Personal Capital will not have standalone branches. Instead, after aggregating their accounts, investors can call or video chat one of the 10 financial advisers. These advisers will charge an annual fee of 0.75 to 0.95 percent of assets under management. Advisers will create accounts mixing single securities and exchange-traded funds that Harris says will be tailored to clients' risk preferences and needs.

While clients will have their own devoted advisers, they will not be able to meet them face-to-face.

"Strategic, holistic planning is huge and I don't think it requires a storefront in the local shopping mall," he said.

The firm is targeting households with $200,000 up to $2 million in investable assets.

"We want the 35- to 65-year-olds who have complex finances -- they have mortgages, 529 college savings plans and retirement plans," he said, adding that the market is relatively underserved.

It is also a group that is shunning full-service brokers.

A 2009 Spectrem Group report found that investors with $100,000 to $1 million in investable assets are moving away from full-service brokers.

Only 22 percent used a full-service broker as their primary adviser, down from 30 percent 12 months earlier. The study also found that only 22 percent of affluent households use independent financial planners.

Personal Capital will have 10 advisers initially, and add as many as 20 advisers by the end of the year, Harris said.

Despite Harris's belief that investors are ready for virtual advising, many clients prefer to get started in person.

More than one third of new accounts opened at Schwab last year originated at a branch office, said Alison Wertheim, a Schwab spokeswoman. On average, those accounts are nearly double the size after the first three months as compared to accounts opened online or by phone, she said.

Schwab has four managed money programs for clients with $50,000 to $500,000, with fees between 0.35 percent and 1.35 percent depending on the product mix and assets. Fidelity charges 0.25 percent to 1.70 percent for its managed account service, aimed at investors with $50,000 and up.

Notwithstanding the technological bells and whistles Personal Capital is offering, its success will depend on the firm's quality of advice and the depth of the relationships advisers establish, said Ric Edelman of Edelman Financial Services, a registered investment adviser with $6.8 billion in assets under management.

Harris agrees. His biggest challenge right now: gaining the trust of investors.

"People don't know who we are," he said.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jed Horowitz, Jennifer Merritt and Chelsea Emery)