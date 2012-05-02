(Corrects graduation date of Jim Vanderwoud to 1993 from 1989)
By Lou Carlozo
CHICAGO May 2 There's no shortage of advice for
new college graduates. Everyone from the commencement speaker to
the local bartender (who may have been last year's commencement
speaker) has a strong opinion about what you should do. So much
often contradictory advice can cancel itself out.
But what if you could jump ahead a decade or two and ask
your future self for straight-to-the-heart graduation guidance?
Reuters asked people who had the wisdom of hindsight what advice
they wish they had heard on graduation day.
Here's what they said:
Jeff DeLoach, 23, environmental engineer
Dallas, Texas
Graduated: B.S., Chemical Engineering, Tennessee Technological
University, 2011
Advice: Don't take no for an answer.
DeLoach dreamed of a career in nuclear propulsion in the U.S.
Navy, but a visit to a recruiter left him crushed when he was
told he wasn't Navy material. "Years later I learned that there
had been a misunderstanding; the man I interviewed with was
unaware of my nuclear ambitions and I was unaware of his
ignorance," DeLoach says. "One of my largest regrets from my
college years is my failure to simply ask 'Why?' when I was
denied entry. Had I been slightly more ambitious at a younger
age, the rest of my life could've been radically different."
Lindsay Anderson, 30, publicist
New York City
Graduated: B.A., Marketing and Communications, Emerson College,
2003
Advice: Your first job is not a pass-fail test.
Anderson acknowledges feeling "stressed out" about landing the
perfect job after college. "I thought whatever first job I
found would ultimately determine the rest of my life," Anderson
says. "I've since learned it's your first job and your mid-20s
where you can take risks and even make mistakes. It's these
things that will lead you to finding what you really like to
do."
Hannah Holland, 24, graduate student
Malibu, California
Graduated: B.A., Entertainment and Music Business, Belmont
University, 2008
Advice: Travel - and don't race straight to grad school.
Holland, who's pursuing a master's degree in public policy at
Pepperdine University, never stopped between school stints to
take a break and see the world. "Instead, I spent three years
nannying and barely paying my bills," she says. "As much as I
loved my time as a caregiver, I wish I would have taken a few
months to go to Europe, take a tour on the EuroRail and just
explore for myself."
Annie Dwyer, 25, publicist
Washington, D.C.
Graduated: B.A., Political Science and Journalism, Kansas State
University, 2008
Advice: Start saving.
"You have to start saving some time, and I wish I had started
sooner rather than later," says Dwyer. "I just started saving
conscientiously this year." Dwyer says she simply lacked the
budgeting skills to make sure saving was part of the puzzle. "A
lot of people like me get out of college and say, 'I'm paying
the bills and that's fine.' It wasn't until a couple of years
later that I realized that my spending habits were expanding
with my income."
David Bakke, 45, freelance writer
Atlanta, Georgia
Graduated: B.A., Creative Writing, University of South Florida,
1990
Advice: Be careful about credit.
"I fell hook, line and sinker for the free t-shirt and zero
percent introductory APR credit card offer" that came right
after college, says Bakke. Signing up for new cards every time
he maxed out the ones he had, Bakke amassed more than $30,000 in
credit card debt in little more than three years. If he had it
to do over, he says he'd trade the luxe lifestyle for fiscal
peace of mind. "It only took me about three years to rack up
this level of debt, but it took significantly longer to pay it
off."
Jim Vanderwoud, 40, attorney
Orlando, Florida
Graduated: B.S., Business Administration, University of
Michigan, 1993
Graduate School: Chicago-Kent College of Law, 2005
Advice: Stay close to your college friends.
"Your friends from college will probably be the best you'll ever
have," Vanderwoud says. "It is rare to make great friends as an
adult, so hold onto them." College friends have endured for him
even when his marriage ended after 11 years, and he's learned
the value of the connections he made as an undergrad.
Mary Beth Hutchins, 27, publicist
Washington, D.C.
Graduated: B.A., Political Science, University of Georgia, 2005
Advice: Prepare for the "real world."
"The thing I regret most is not getting advice from friends a
few years ahead of me," she says. Hutchins says she missed out
on "practical advice on finding time to run errands, or dealing
with exhaustion when night rolls around and the fun is supposed
to start. Or how do you make new friends in a new place after
losing the ones you had for the past four years?"
Benjamin Garvey, 31, bank branch manager
Chicago, Illinois
Graduated: B.A., Speech/Communication, Ithaca College, 2003
Current job: Bank branch manager
Advice: Choose passion over profit.
Garvey went for the cash after college, pursuing a banking
career. Though he has done well, "I wish I pursued music instead
of money." He says he sees his peers living the Rock Star life
and yearns to share that joy. So he has formed a band, the
Suburban Invaders, and is proving that (1) bankers can rock and
(2) it's never too late.
