(This is part of a six-story package on graduation)
NEW YORK May 1 Most in the class of 2012 were
born in 1990 - a year when automakers struggled and gas prices
climbed to almost $2 a gallon. They grew up with Harry Potter
but without rotary phones and spent more time texting and less
time talking.
But in many financial aspects, they aren't as different from
their parents as that rotary phone - cell phone divide might
imply.
Twenty years later, gas prices are still rising and
carmakers are still struggling. Today's graduates started
college during the worst recession since the Depression, but
there was a recession in the 1990s, too.
Today's roughly 2 million students are graduating into a
tough job market, but it is improving. One key difference
between today's graduates and their parents? The graduates are
probably carrying more debt.
Here is a graphic profile of the Class of 2012 as they
compare to their parents. (link.reuters.com/paz87s)
(Jilian Mincer)