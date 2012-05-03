(The author is a Reuters contributor.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK May 3 Whenever Manhattan attorney Ted
Scofield gets offered equity in a start-up, he feels like he's
been thrown into the middle of a high-stakes Las Vegas poker
game.
If he bets right, he could hit a flush and become richer
than he ever dreamed. If he bets wrong, he could end up with
nothing.
"It's a real balancing act," says Scofield, a securities
lawyer who helps entrepreneurs and small businesses get started.
"At that stage they can't always afford to pay me for my advice,
so I have to get out my crystal ball and decide if taking stock
is going to pay off."
The shares-versus-dollars decision presents a common dilemma
for start-up staffers and consultants. Early-stage companies
often don't have the ready money to just write a check, so they
have to lure talent with the promise of stock.
Indeed, over the course of the Great Recession, more private
firms turned to equity as a compensation option. In 2007, about
35 percent of private companies were using long-term incentives
like stock awards; by 2011 that had risen to 61 percent,
according to a survey by the human resources association
WorldAtWork and Vivient Consulting.
Stock compensation has become so prevalent that Bank of
America Merrill Lynch recently rolled out an equity
compensation award analysis tool for its high net worth clients.
PROSPECTS OF A $200-MILLION PAY-OFF
Make the right choice, and you could end up like artist
David Choe. He famously painted a graffiti mural for Facebook
headquarters back in 2005, took stock instead of a $60,000 cash
offer and is now poised for a $200 million payday when the
social network giant goes public.
Taking equity has also worked out well for Scofield -
sometimes. He secured an early stake in Henderson, Nevada-based
frozen-yogurt chain U-Swirl, which subsequently went public. But
he's also clutching options for ventures whose outlooks aren't
so rosy.
Once you're offered equity by an employer or a client, "it
becomes as much a discussion about business strategy as it does
about pay," says Will Ferguson, a senior partner with human
resource consultants Mercer in Los Angeles. "You have to figure
out how that value is going to be realized, and how and when
you'll get the chance to monetize that. Because a lot of
companies don't make it."
So if you're in the fortunate position of weighing a juicy
stock offer, what issues should color your decision? A few tips:
- Think of your own needs. Your particular financial
situation will help make the call for you. If you need cash for
pressing concerns, like paying the monthly mortgage, then
rolling the dice on a potential equity payoff isn't wise. But if
you have plenty of savings or other income to tide you over,
then accepting a piece of the company could be worth the gamble.
- Evaluate your belief in the company. Not all ideas take
off, of course. "If you take stock, you're effectively saying,
'I believe in your optimism,'" says Walter Zweifler, CEO of New
York City-based Zweifler Financial Research, which helps
start-ups establish their valuations (and helps staffers
evaluate such equity offers). "If you believe that optimism
could be misplaced, then take the cash."
- Dive into the details. If you take the stock, your own
financial future will become tied up in that of the company. So
be ruthless in poring over business-plan minutiae - existing
clients, revenue projections, competitors in the field. If the
company is unwilling to disclose key figures, consider that a
red flag. Enlist the help of financial planners or business
appraisers with experience in the field to help you figure out
if the shares being offered are actually worth anything. It's
not just the number of shares that matters, but the percentage
of the company they represent.
Merrill advisers use their new analysis tool to create a
customized report about how much a client's shares might be
worth, in both the best and worst-case scenarios. There are also
similar Web-based products for the broader public at sites like
StockOpter (www.stockopter.com). But these tools tend to
focus on valuing stock options for companies that are already
publicly traded companies; trying to evaluate an offer from a
private start-up can be even more challenging.
- Consider the tax implications. Different methods of
compensation come with different tax treatments. Just remember
that Uncle Sam is always going to want his cut. "A stock grant
is taxable as income, which can sometimes be an onerous
expense," says Zweifler. "If you don't want to do that, you can
secure options to buy the stock at a particular price. That
isn't taxable until the options are executed and you sell the
shares, at which time taxes on the capital gains have to be
paid."
- Know your worth. It's difficult to establish a 'going
rate' in the start-up world, where some ventures take off and
are sold for billions, and countless others crash and burn. But
co-founders of technology start-ups could expect "a minimum of
$60,000 to $80,000 in salary and equity," says Cameron Keng, a
New York City-based CPA. Early technical employees could expect
even more than that, at $80,000 to $100,000, but likely with a
smaller equity slice (and therefore less potential payoff).
- Split the baby. Your decision likely won't come down to
all-cash or all-equity. You can devise a blend of both that
makes sense for both you and the company. "At this point, no one
is going to work for equity alone unless it's your own idea or
company," says Keng. "Everyone that's going to be a valuable
asset to their company is generally going to require a mix of
both cash and equity."
(Editing by Linda Stern and Dan Grebler)