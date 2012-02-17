(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Marla Brill
Karin Prangley, a 33-year-old Chicago estate planning
attorney, attempted to guess her father-in-law's password to
gain access to his business computer after he suffered a
debilitating stroke several years ago at age 62. None of them
worked.
"At the time he owned a building supply company, and he ran
most of the business through his Yahoo e-mail account," Prangley
says. "But he hadn't left his password with anyone, so the
family had no way of accessing the contents. We didn't know
which orders had been filled, what was coming in, who the
business owed money to, or who to bill."
Yahoo would only provide the password with a court
order. "As an attorney, I knew that takes at least a month,"
Prangley says. "The business couldn't wait that long." With
important records sealed off, the business lost a significant
amount of money and eventually closed.
Computer passwords, increasingly the portals to our
financial and personal lives, can be sealed in a digital tomb
once their owners pass on, or are seriously ill. With no record
of them, family and loved ones may be shut out from information
in bank accounts and financial data, or sentimental assets like
family photographs and music collections.
"Going through someone's things used to mean sorting through
paper statements and watching the mail for bills to come in,"
says Minneapolis estate planning attorney James Lamm. "Now, that
information is often located on a computer. If families can't
access it, it can create a lot of headaches."
Indeed, such headaches may get more prevalent as a growing
population of older Americans go paperless. About 57 percent of
bank customers age 55 and above prefer banking online, compared
with 20 percent a year earlier, according to a 2011 survey by
the American Banker's Association. And the increasing online
savvy of senior Americans extends to social media and
photo-sharing web sites.
Lamm says several of his clients have been locked out of
password-protected computers after a loved one has died,
sometimes necessitating desperate measures.
"On one occasion, we had to hire a computer forensics expert
to get into the hard drive," he says. "It delayed settlement for
several weeks and created a lot of stress for the family during
what was already a very difficult time."
Policies for how to handle access requests differ widely
among service providers.
According to a Yahoo! spokesperson, the firm's policy "is to
treat their e-mail and the content of their messages as
confidential." If family members or representatives contact the
customer care department, the firm will shut down a deceased
user's account.
Google requires documentation, such as a death certificate,
and an order from a U.S. court, before allowing access to a
deceased user's e-mail by an authorized representative.
Facebook's less restrictive policy allows immediate family
members or executors to delete an account with acceptable
documentation, such as a death certificate.
To avoid complications and make sure everything is accounted
for, John Romano, co-author of "Your Digital Afterlife," advises
that you write an inventory of your financial, professional and
sentimentally valuable online assets, including user names and
passwords associated with them. These should be kept somewhere
secure, like a home safe or bank safe deposit box, and at least
one other person should know where it is.
There are web-based services, too, such as Entrustet and
LegacyLocker, which permit users to store information about
their online assets and have it released to authorized
individuals. While they're easier to update than a written list
that's squirreled away somewhere, most of them are fairly new,
and it's possible they may not be around many years from now.
As a simpler solution, Lamm suggests keeping a written
master password in a secure, physical location, which will open
up a digital property list stored on a computer or other
electronic device.
His own estate plan's master password is stored in a secure
vault in his office. Through this master password, Lamm's
authorized representatives and family members will be able to
open up a digital asset list he created with a software program
called LastPass. Because it syncs with all his electronic
devices, including his iPad, iPhone, personal computer and
laptop, he only needs to input updates once. The information is
encrypted, for an extra layer of security.
Regardless of how you record your digital "keys," experts
say anything is better than hoping your relatives will guess
that the name of a late, beloved cat, is also your password.
"The important thing is not to assume people know everything
that's inside your head," Lamm says.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Andrew Hay)