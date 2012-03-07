(Fixes typos in 4th paragraph, adding back in words that were
omitted.)
By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON, March 7 After a lifetime of
diligently saving, retirees are faced with a new question: How
much can they take out during retirement?
Retirement -- or the "withdrawal phase of life" as actuaries
and other numbers wonks refer to it -- can present a
psychological challenge. It's often hard to spend money that
took decades to save.
But it's also a mathematical challenge. Spend too much, and
you can find yourself running out around the time you hit 75 or
80. Spend too little and you can live a retirement life of
ascetic self-denial, only to enrich your kids when you die.
For many years, retirement experts have been helping
retirees meet that challenge by telling them that 4 percent is a
safe withdrawal rate. The theory, supported with lots of
backtesting, holds that if you keep your portfolio diversified
and start your retirement with a 4 percent withdrawal, you can
increase your withdrawal by the inflation rate every year and be
almost certain your money will last for 30 years. T. Rowe Price,
for example, has suggested retirees can increase their
withdrawals by 3 percent every year to cover inflation.
But events and developments of the last few years have cast
some doubt on a 4 percent solution. In the first place, many
people are retiring at 62 or under, and living into their 90s,
so 30 years isn't always enough. Even more significantly, the
market meltdown of 2008-2009 drove home the weakness of the 4
percent rule. When stocks and bonds deliver poor returns, even 4
percent isn't safe enough.
In fact, someone calculating their safe withdrawal rate in
2008 might only be able to take 1.5 percent of their money out,
according to a paper from retirement expert Wade Pfau published
in the Journal of Financial Planning. Pfau, an associate
professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies
in Tokyo, doesn't actually suggest that retirees restrict
themselves to that degree. Rather he suggests that retirees
amend their withdrawals by considering how their investments are
doing and staying flexible.
"It would be a great pity if recent retirees scaled down
their retirement expenditures and loved a more frugal lifestyle
only to find at the end that a higher withdrawal rate could have
been sustainable," he wrote.
Some financial firms have considered lowering their
recommended withdrawal rate to 3 percent but have found it hard
to gain traction. That's a safer rate, concedes T. Rowe Price
spokeswoman Heather McDonold, but it may be "difficult and
unrealistic for some folks."
For example, at the end of 2010, the average 401(k) balance
held by a worker in his or her 60s, who had been on the job for
between 20 and 30 years, was $159,654, according to the Employee
Benefit Research Institute. Note that figure is probably high,
because it only focuses on people with a long history on the
job. A retiree who started pulling 3 percent a year out of that
would be able to withdraw only $400 a month, enough for
groceries perhaps but not much else.
Retirees who really want to get it right might back away
from the math-intensive rule altogether. "The literature which
suggests there is a significant number that is a constant of
nature is very misleading," says James Poterba, professor of
economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the
current president of the prestigious National Bureau of Economic
Research. "The safe withdrawal rate is very sensitive to the
investment environment you are in."
So, how can you live well enough without risking your
future? Here are some pointers.
-- Investments matter. William Bengen, a financial adviser
and pioneer of the safe withdrawal rate methodology, found that
retirees could typically bump their initial withdrawal to 4.5
percent of their accounts if they included small stocks (which
typically grow faster than large stocks) in their investment
mix. The typical 4 percent rule assumes an account holder
retires with a mix of 60 percent stocks and 40 percent bonds. If
all of your savings are in bank accounts earning less than 1
percent a year, your safe withdrawal rate will be lower than if
you invest in a variety of stocks and bonds.
-- You don't have to increase for inflation every year. Most
retirees living on their own money don't actually increase their
withdrawals by 3 percent or some similar number every year. They
try to stick with their initial withdrawal.
Your chosen withdrawal rate may not last forever, anyway. By
the time you are 70 1/2, you're required to take minimum
distributions from your tax-deferred retirement accounts.
Because they are based on your life expectancy, those required
withdrawals can end up higher than the 3 percent or 4 percent
deemed "safe" when you are younger.
-- You can use common sense. Have a great year in the stock
market? Maybe you can withdraw some extra money and take a
special trip. If your assets have taken a hit, you might prefer
to tighten your belt and spend less for a year or two. The same
flexible approach that gets successful budgeters through their
working lives should work in their retirement lives too.
-- If you own a house, you can front load some withdrawals.
If you have a substantial amount of net worth tied up in home
equity, you can take bigger withdrawals early, on the
expectation that you'll sell your house or use a reverse
mortgage to fund your later retirement years.
-- There are other reasons to front load. Taking more than 4
percent out of your account early on also makes sense if you
expect to curtail your spending when you are older, suggests
Christopher Van Slyke, a money manager in Austin, Texas. He has
told some of his clients they can start with withdrawals as high
as 6 percent, if they know they are going to cut down later on.
That is a typical retirement spending pattern anyway, according
to Labor Department data.
Perhaps the best reason to take bigger withdrawals early is
to allow you to defer Social Security, say some retirement
experts like Stephen Goss, the chief actuary of the Social
Security Administration. Because your benefits go up by roughly
8 percent a year for every year until you start claiming them,
using 401(k) money to live on between the ages of 62 and 66 or
even 70 will enable you to boost those benefits to a significant
degree. That's worthwhile, because Social Security benefits do
last a lifetime and do adjust for inflation every year.
-- Don't go overboard. Early evidence is that the issue of
safe withdrawal rates isn't worrying very many retirees at all.
People between the ages of 60 and 69 who take regular
withdrawals are actually pulling between 9 percent and 10
percent a year out of the 401(k) plans that T. Rowe Price
manages, the company has reported. That's far too much, suggests
McDonold, though she concedes that T. Rowe Price doesn't have
any information about whether the people taking out that money
have other pots of cash elsewhere.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer and Steve Orlofsky)