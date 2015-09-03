STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Private equity firm
PAI is stepping up preparations to sell Swedish chemicals firm
Perstorp to take advantage of still-buoyant corporate valuations
and has completed its line-up of advisers, several people
familiar with the transaction said.
The buyout group has picked Morgan Stanley, Nordea
and Carnegie to lead a potential stock market listing
of Perstorp, people familiar with the matter said, while it has
hired HSBC to sound out potential industrial and
private equity buyers.
Reuters reported in July that PAI was mulling a listing of
Perstorp which could take place later this year and value it at
more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion) including debt.
Perstorp makes feed additives, biodiesel and chemical
products for plastics and for coatings, including films for
shatterproof car windshields and scratch-resistant coatings for
cellphones.
One of the sources said China's Sinochem and some private
equity firms had made tentative bids. Another source said the
sales process had been put on hold since PAI had concluded a
listing would mean a higher valuation than a straight sale.
PAI and Perstorp declined to comment. The banks either
declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. Sinochem could not immediately be reached for
comment. The sources declined to be identified because the
details of the plans are not public.
Perstorp said last week it was looking at strategic options
together with its owners, including a listing, as it posted a 45
percent rise in second-quarter core earnings, boosted by a new
plant and an acquisition, its eighth straight quarter of profit
growth.
In the year to June 30, earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation were 1.67 billion Swedish crowns
($198 million), excluding non-recurring items.
($1 = 0.8862 euros)
($1 = 8.4545 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Arno Schuetze. Editing by
Jane Merriman)