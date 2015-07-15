STOCKHOLM/LONDON, July 15 Private equity firm
PAI wants to list Perstorp in a deal that could value
the Swedish chemicals firm at more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.7
billion) including debt, while also working to refinance that
debt, people familiar with the matter said.
PAI is working with investment bank Rothschild on
the potential stock market listing, the people said on
Wednesday, adding a refinancing of its debt could take place
either before or in conjunction with a listing which could
happen later this year or in early 2016.
PAI declined comment. No-one at Rothschild could immediately
be reached for comment.
PAI has owned Perstorp for a decade, far longer than the
usual timeframe for buyout houses, which typically buy
companies, seek to improve their performance then sell them on
after between four and six years.
Perstorp adds to a pipeline of planned initial public
offerings (IPOs) in Stockholm following an active market so far
in 2015. Shares worth 28 billion crowns ($3.3 billion) have been
sold in IPOs on the main list of the exchange, more than in all
of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Other private equity-owned companies mulling listings are
Bain's Bravida and EQT's Dometic.
Perstorp, which makes feed additives, biodiesel and chemical
products for plastics and coatings, had earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.5
billion Swedish crowns ($176 million) in the year to March 31.
At a day of briefings for analysts and investors earlier
this year, the company said its net debt was 7.4 times reported
EBITDA. That debt, of 11.25 billion Swedish crowns excluding
pension liabilities and a shareholder loan, burdens it with high
interest costs and includes a $370 million second-lien note with
an 11 percent coupon.
Including debt, competitors BASF SE and Eastman
Chemical Co trade at 8 and 9 times trailing core
earnings respectively. A multiple of 9 for Perstorp would give
it an enterprise value of 1.5 billion euros.
Perstorp employs around 1,500 and has plants in Europe, Asia
and North America.
Paris-based PAI bought the company for 9.2 billion crowns in
2005 from Swedish private equity firm IK Investment Partners,
which had bought it in 2001 through a public offer on the
Stockholm stock exchange.
($1 = 0.9076 euros)
($1 = 8.5168 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Freya Berry Additional
reporting by Robert Smith at IFR; Editing by David Holmes)