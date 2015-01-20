JAKARTA Jan 20 Indonesia's state-owned oil
giant Pertamina dismissed the chief executive of its
oil trading arm, Petral, as part of an overhaul of the firm, a
company official said on Tuesday.
"The CEO and management of Petral have been changed," Ahmad
Bambang, Pertamina's director of marketing, told reporters.
He said a replacement for Bambang Irianto has already been
chosen, but did not provide the name of Petral's new CEO.
Since taking office last October, President Joko Widodo has
imposed major changes to the energy sector, including the
dismissal of Pertamina's board and a probe into Petral to weed
out what he calls the country's "oil mafia".
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by
Louise Heavens)