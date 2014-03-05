March 5 The Perth Mint's sales of gold bars and coins climbed in February from the same period last year as bullion prices rose the most in seven months, but sales of silver coins fell. The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the world's second-biggest gold producer after China. Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose to 47,003 ounces in February from 44,399.48 ounces in the year-ago period, according to data emailed to Reuters. Silver sales fell 9 percent to 392,088 ounces last month. Last year, the mint's gold sales jumped 41 percent and silver sales rise 33 percent as prices fell on an improving U.S. economy and an expected rollback of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. Gold fell 28 percent last year; it is up about 11 percent so far this year on weaker equities. The metal rose nearly 7 percent in February - its biggest monthly gain since July. Period Gold Silver Feb-14 47,003 392,088 Jan-14 64,818 912,388 Dec-14 58,943.61 845,940.53 Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05 Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77 Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07 Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63 Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39 Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52 May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40 Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36 Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52 Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41 Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40 Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35 Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46 Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74 Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59 Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22 Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48 Source: The Perth Mint Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does not issue silver minted bars. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)