SINGAPORE, Sept 8 The Perth Mint's sales of silver coins hit a seven-month high in August as the metal's sharpest price drop in five months attracted buyers, while gold sales also rose. The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the world's second-biggest gold producer after China. Silver coin sales totalled 818,856 ounces last month, compared with 691,258.63 ounces in the same period last year, data available on the mint's website showed. The monthly sales were the highest since January as silver prices fell nearly 5 percent in August - the biggest monthly drop since March. Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose by a fifth from the year-ago period to 36,369 ounces in August. Gold prices rose a modest 0.4 percent in August. Period Gold Silver Aug-14 36,369 818,856 Jul-14 25,103 577,988 Jun-14 39,405 586,358 May-14 36,127 630,349 Apr-14 23,461 361,988 Mar-14 30,177 545,165 Feb-14 47,003 392,088 Jan-14 64,818 912,388 Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53 Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05 Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77 Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07 Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63 Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39 Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52 May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40 Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36 Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52 Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41 Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40 Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35 Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46 Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74 Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59 Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22 Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48 Source: The Perth Mint Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does not issue silver minted bars. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)