SINGAPORE, Oct 2 The Perth Mint's sales of gold coins and bars hit their highest in nearly a year in September as a sharp drop in prices attracted buyers. The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the world's second-biggest gold producer after China. Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose to 68,781 ounces in September, their highest since October 2013, data available on the mint's website showed. Gold prices fell 6 percent in September, posting their sharpest monthly loss since June 2013 as a stronger dollar curbed the metal's appeal. Silver coin sales totalled 756,839 ounces last month, compared with 961,977.07 ounces in the same period last year. Period Gold Silver Sep-14 68,781 756,839 Aug-14 36,369 818,856 Jul-14 25,103 577,988 Jun-14 39,405 586,358 May-14 36,127 630,349 Apr-14 23,461 361,988 Mar-14 30,177 545,165 Feb-14 47,003 392,088 Jan-14 64,818 912,388 Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53 Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05 Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77 Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07 Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63 Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39 Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52 May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40 Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36 Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52 Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41 Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40 Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35 Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46 Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74 Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59 Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22 Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48 Source: The Perth Mint Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does not issue silver minted bars. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)