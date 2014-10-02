SINGAPORE, Oct 2 The Perth Mint's sales of gold
coins and bars hit their highest in nearly a year in September
as a sharp drop in prices attracted buyers.
The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose to 68,781 ounces in
September, their highest since October 2013, data available on
the mint's website showed.
Gold prices fell 6 percent in September, posting
their sharpest monthly loss since June 2013 as a stronger dollar
curbed the metal's appeal.
Silver coin sales totalled 756,839 ounces last month,
compared with 961,977.07 ounces in the same period last year.
Period Gold Silver
Sep-14 68,781 756,839
Aug-14 36,369 818,856
Jul-14 25,103 577,988
Jun-14 39,405 586,358
May-14 36,127 630,349
Apr-14 23,461 361,988
Mar-14 30,177 545,165
Feb-14 47,003 392,088
Jan-14 64,818 912,388
Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53
Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05
Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77
Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07
Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63
Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39
Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52
May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40
Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36
Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52
Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41
Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40
Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35
Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46
Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74
Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59
Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22
Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48
Source: The Perth Mint
Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.
