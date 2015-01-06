SINGAPORE, Jan 6 The Perth Mint's sales of gold
coins and minted bars fell to a four-month low in December, with
annual sales declining by a third, as a continued drop in prices
kept buyers away.
The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
The mint's sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to
40,211 ounces in December - the lowest since August - compared
with 49,904 ounces in November, data on the mint's website
showed. Gold sales for the year dropped 31.5 percent.
Gold prices fell for a second consecutive year,
losing 2 percent in 2014. While the 28 percent drop in prices
in 2013 after a 12-year rally encouraged consumers to buy more
of the yellow metal, further price declines have lowered their
appetite.
The mint's silver coin sales slumped to 477,731 ounces last
month from 851,836 ounces in November. For the year, silver
sales fell 12 percent.
Period Gold Silver
Dec-14 40,211 477,731
Nov-14 49,904 851,836
Oct-14 55,350 655,881
Sep-14 68,781 756,839
Aug-14 36,369 818,856
Jul-14 25,103 577,988
Jun-14 39,405 586,358
May-14 36,127 630,349
Apr-14 23,461 361,988
Mar-14 30,177 545,165
Feb-14 47,003 392,088
Jan-14 64,818 912,388
Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53
Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05
Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77
Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07
Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63
Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39
Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52
May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40
Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36
Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52
Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41
Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40
Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35
Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46
Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74
Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59
Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22
Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48
Source: The Perth Mint
Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anand Basu)