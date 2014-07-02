SINGAPORE, July 2 The Perth Mint's sales of gold coins and bars climbed to a four-month high in June, as rising tensions in Iraq and Ukraine increased the safe-haven appeal of the precious metal. June sales, however, were lower than a year ago when a sharp drop in prices prompted a rush to buy bullion. The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the world's second-biggest gold producer after China. Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose to 39,405 ounces in June from 36,127 ounces in May, data available on the mint's website showed. June sales in 2013 totalled 47,692.02 ounces. Silver sales fell 7 percent on a month-on-month basis to 586,358 ounces in June. Data from the U.S. Mint earlier this week showed that sales of American Eagle gold coins rose to a five-month high in June. Period Gold Silver Jun-14 39,405 586,358 May-14 36,127 630,349 Apr-14 23,461 361,988 Mar-14 30,177 545,165 Feb-14 47,003 392,088 Jan-14 64,818 912,388 Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53 Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05 Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77 Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07 Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63 Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39 Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52 May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40 Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36 Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52 Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41 Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40 Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35 Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46 Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74 Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59 Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22 Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48 Source: The Perth Mint Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does not issue silver minted bars. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)