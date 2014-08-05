SINGAPORE, Aug 5 The Perth Mint's sales of gold
and silver dropped to a three-month low in July, as increasing
optimism about global economic growth curbed appetite for the
precious metal.
The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
Sales of gold coins and minted bars nearly halved to 25,103
ounces in July from the same period a year ago, data available
on the mint's website showed.
Silver sales totalled 577,988 ounces last month. Gold and
silver sales in July were the lowest since April.
Gold prices fell over 3 percent in July as strong
economic data hurt gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset. Data
from the U.S. Mint showed that gold coin sales in July fell
about 40 percent from a month ago.
Period Gold Silver
Jul-14 25,103 577,988
Jun-14 39,405 586,358
May-14 36,127 630,349
Apr-14 23,461 361,988
Mar-14 30,177 545,165
14-Feb 47,003 392,088
14-Jan 64,818 912,388
13-Dec 58,943.61 845,940.53
Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05
Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77
Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07
Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63
Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39
Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52
May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40
Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36
Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52
Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41
Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40
Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35
Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46
Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74
Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59
Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22
Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48
Source: The Perth Mint
Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)