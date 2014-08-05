SINGAPORE, Aug 5 The Perth Mint's sales of gold and silver dropped to a three-month low in July, as increasing optimism about global economic growth curbed appetite for the precious metal. The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the world's second-biggest gold producer after China. Sales of gold coins and minted bars nearly halved to 25,103 ounces in July from the same period a year ago, data available on the mint's website showed. Silver sales totalled 577,988 ounces last month. Gold and silver sales in July were the lowest since April. Gold prices fell over 3 percent in July as strong economic data hurt gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset. Data from the U.S. Mint showed that gold coin sales in July fell about 40 percent from a month ago. Period Gold Silver Jul-14 25,103 577,988 Jun-14 39,405 586,358 May-14 36,127 630,349 Apr-14 23,461 361,988 Mar-14 30,177 545,165 14-Feb 47,003 392,088 14-Jan 64,818 912,388 13-Dec 58,943.61 845,940.53 Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05 Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77 Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07 Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63 Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39 Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52 May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40 Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36 Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52 Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41 Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40 Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35 Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46 Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74 Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59 Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22 Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48 Source: The Perth Mint Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does not issue silver minted bars. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)