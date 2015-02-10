SINGAPORE, Feb 10 The Perth Mint's sales of gold
coins and minted bars slumped to their lowest in nearly three
years in January, while silver sales rose.
The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
The mint's gold sales fell to 23,174 ounces in January, the
lowest monthly sales figures since April 2012, data on the
mint's website showed.
Sales of silver coins rose to 585,953 ounces last month,
from 477,731 ounces in December.
Gold prices rose about 8 percent in January, their
biggest monthly jump in three years, while silver gained
nearly 10 percent.
Period Gold Silver
Jan-15 23,174 585,953
Dec-14 40,211 477,731
Nov-14 49,904 851,836
Oct-14 55,350 655,881
Sep-14 68,781 756,839
Aug-14 36,369 818,856
Jul-14 25,103 577,988
Jun-14 39,405 586,358
May-14 36,127 630,349
Apr-14 23,461 361,988
Mar-14 30,177 545,165
Feb-14 47,003 392,088
Jan-14 64,818 912,388
Source: The Perth Mint
Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.
