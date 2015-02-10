SINGAPORE, Feb 10 The Perth Mint's sales of gold coins and minted bars slumped to their lowest in nearly three years in January, while silver sales rose. The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the world's second-biggest gold producer after China. The mint's gold sales fell to 23,174 ounces in January, the lowest monthly sales figures since April 2012, data on the mint's website showed. Sales of silver coins rose to 585,953 ounces last month, from 477,731 ounces in December. Gold prices rose about 8 percent in January, their biggest monthly jump in three years, while silver gained nearly 10 percent. Period Gold Silver Jan-15 23,174 585,953 Dec-14 40,211 477,731 Nov-14 49,904 851,836 Oct-14 55,350 655,881 Sep-14 68,781 756,839 Aug-14 36,369 818,856 Jul-14 25,103 577,988 Jun-14 39,405 586,358 May-14 36,127 630,349 Apr-14 23,461 361,988 Mar-14 30,177 545,165 Feb-14 47,003 392,088 Jan-14 64,818 912,388 Source: The Perth Mint Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does not issue silver minted bars. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)