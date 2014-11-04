(Adds context, details)
By Marco Aquino and Mitra Taj
LIMA Nov 4 Workers at Peru's top copper mine,
Antamina, affirmed their plan to go on strike indefinitely
beginning on Monday after talks with management on Tuesday ended
without an agreement, a union leader said.
No further negotiations with the company are planned to
avert the strike, said Jorge Juarez, secretary general of the
mine's labor union, SUTRACOMASA.
Unionized workers said they will put down their tools to
demand a bonus as proceeds from a profit-sharing agreement
dwindle on falling copper production.
The strike threatens copper production at Antamina, which
has been running at about 30,000 tonnes per month.
"We haven't gone anywhere" with negotiations, Juarez said by
telephone after the meeting with management. "The strike plan
continues just as before."
Antamina renewed its calls for dialogue with union leaders
following the failed talks.
"Finding a path to understanding, beyond demands that cannot
be met, is now in their hands," Silvio Brigneti, Antamina's vice
president for human resources and safety, said in an emailed
statement.
Antamina stressed that its profit-sharing plan with
employees meets all legal requirements but has been affected by
weaker production and global copper prices this year.
"The only thing the strike will achieve is a reduction in
profits," Brigneti added.
BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata
each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina, with Teck Resources
holding 22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corp 10
percent.
Antamina makes up about 30 percent of overall copper
production in Peru, where it is also the top zinc miner.
Its copper output has fallen this year on lower ore grades,
a phase that management said will end in the medium term.
In the first nine months of 2014 the mine produced 16
percent less copper than in the same period in 2013.
The union's planned protest would be the first indefinite
strike in Antamina's history.
In 2009, a scheduled strike at Antamina was avoided at the
last minute when management offered workers a one-time bonus.
Last year Peru contributed 7 percent of the world's copper
production.
