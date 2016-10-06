* President Kuczynski's vow to restart smelter revived
interest
* Plans for workers' strike next week could hurt sale
prospects
* Emissions standards are under review
By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino
LIMA, Oct 5 Peru's nearly 100-year-old
polymetallic smelter La Oroya and the nearby copper mine Cobriza
will likely be offered up in an auction in the first quarter of
2017, the head of the company tasked with finding a buyer said
Wednesday.
Pablo Peschiera, director of consulting firm Dirige, said
the two assets of the now-bankrupt company Doe Run Peru would
likely fetch at least $100 million, though investments to
upgrade the smelter could cost $700 million.
Peschiera said he was optimistic about the new bidding round
that follows an August 2015 auction that failed to draw any
offers as investors fretted over environmental standards, past
pollution and demands from workers.
Dirige has asked the government to ease sulfur dioxide
emission limits in La Oroya and to tweak rules to clarify that a
new operator would not be liable for Doe Run Peru's obligations.
Dirige has also connected potential buyers with workers to
broker preliminary deals, Peschiera said.
"The market is in charge. We'll launch the auction with
whatever conditions are in place and hope that by then these
changes will have been made," Peschiera said in an interview.
The smelter in Peru's central Andes was shuttered in 2009
when Doe Run Peru, owned by New York billionaire Ira Rennert's
Renco Group, ran out of money to buy concentrates and pay for
environmental upgrades.
The company left $650 million in debts unpaid, including $90
million to $100 million owed to workers, Peschiera said.
The smelter now only processes some zinc, employing a
fraction of some 2,200 mostly furloughed workers.
A workers' strike scheduled next week to demand the rest of
the smelter restarts could hurt sale prospects, Peschiera said,
adding he hopes to persuade the union to call off the stoppage.
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's promise to revive La Oroya
as part of his plan to boost the value of the country's mineral
exports has sparked fresh interest from investors, Peschiera
said.
Kuczynski, who took office in July, convinced Congress to
give La Oroya more time to find a buyer and has slammed Peru's
emissions standards as too strict, saying upgrading La Oroya's
copper circuit would cost $500 million under current rules but
only $200 million if Canadian standards applied.
Peru relaxed the sulfur emissions limit for La Oroya in
2014, but Peschiera said standards should be loosened further.
Kuczynski's environment minister told Reuters last month
that air and water quality standards are under review.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)