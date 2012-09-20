LIMA, Sept 20 One person died and four were
injured when police clashed with protesters blocking a road
leading to top gold miner Barrick's Peruvian mine
Pierina, company and police officials said on Thursday.
Protesters were demanding that the mining company provide
water infrastructure to towns near the mine, which sits 13,400
feet (4,100 m) high in the Andes, when the clash occurred late
on Wednesday.
So far 19 people have died in clashes over natural resources
since President Ollanta Humala took office in July, 2011. Peru's
human rights agency says there are hundreds of lingering
disputes over water, mining, and oil projects in rural Peru.