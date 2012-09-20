LIMA, Sept 20 One person died and four were
injured when police clashed with protesters blocking a road
leading to top gold miner Barrick's Peruvian mine
Pierina, company and police officials said on Thursday.
Protesters were demanding that the mining company provide
water infrastructure to towns near the mine, which sits 13,400
feet (4,100 m) high in the Andes, when the clash occurred late
on Wednesday.
Barrick said it had shut the mine, which produced 152,000
ounces of gold last year, for one day because of the violence.
It said output would not be affected this month.
So far 19 people have died in clashes over natural resources
since President Ollanta Humala took office in July 2011. Peru's
human rights agency says there are hundreds of lingering
disputes over water, mining, and oil projects in rural Peru.