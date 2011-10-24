* Corani silver mine requires investment of up to $600 mln

* Former gov canceled Bear Creek's Santa Ana license

* Corani to produce 15 million ounces of silver per year

LIMA, Oct 24 Canada's Bear Creek has maintained investment plans in Peru and hopes its Corani silver mine will operate in 2015 even after the concession for its Santa Ana project was revoked, the company's general manager said on Monday.

Corani, which requires an investment of between $500 million and $600 million, is located in the southern region of Puno, where violent anti-mining protests led by Aymara Indians caused former President Alan Garcia's government to cancel the company's concession for Santa Ana in June. [ID:nN1E75N0L2]

President Ollanta Humala, who took office in July, signed a bill into law requiring companies to consult local communities before building mines or drilling for oil near their land. Human rights groups say the measure could help avoid conflict.

But Bear Creek's ( BCM.V ) general manager, Elsiario Antunez, said the so-called consultation law could delay operations at Corani and even scare away investment from Peru if it fails to be implemented carefully.

"If everything was according to today's standards we would be making the first investments in 2013, but we still do not know how the law of prior consultation will be implemented," Antunez told journalists.

Corani is nine times larger than Santa Ana and is expected to produce 15 million ounces of silver per year in Peru, the world's No. 2 producer of copper and silver. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Dale Hudson)