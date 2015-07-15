NEW YORK, July 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru became the
latest emerging markets country to include a clause in a debt
shelf filing that protects it from any potential legal battles
with holdout investors.
Many emerging market sovereigns including Mexico are adding
or looking to add such clauses on bond offerings to avoid the
legal quagmire currently enveloping Argentina.
Securities issued off the shelf will contain collective
action clauses allowing the sovereign to amend terms as long as
the vast majority of holders are on board, according to an up to
US$3.455bn SEC debt shelf filed by Peru on Wednesday.
The new CAC clauses aim to prevent a minority group of
bondholders from holding up payments to others. They typically
spell out that any restructuring can go ahead with a 75%
approval from investors, binding any dissenting creditors in the
process.
This safeguard is mainly a result of Argentina's ongoing
battle with holdouts led by Elliott Management's NML Capital,
who are demanding payment for bonds the sovereign defaulted on
in 2001.
In 2012, those investors won a US court ruling that
prevented Argentina from paying holders of restructured bonds
unless it also did the same for holdouts.
Peru was last in the international markets in March when it
raised some US$1.3bn equivalent in a dual-currency offering as
part of liability management operations designed to reduce
dollar debt and extend maturities. BBVA, Deutsche Bank and
Morgan Stanley acted as leads on that occasion.
Proceeds from any new bond sale off the shelf will be used
for general purposes, including debt refinancings, the
repurchasing of existing external and domestic debt, or a bond
exchange, it said.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)