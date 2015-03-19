BRIEF-Nordson says co, Viking Merger, Vention and VMHI amend agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
NEW YORK, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, is reopening a SEC-registered 5.625% Global bond maturing November 2050, and has set initial price thoughts at Treasuries plus 237.5bp area.
Bookrunners BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are expected to price the deal today. The outstanding bond is currently US$2bn.
The add-on is expected to be at least US$500m.
Peru is also reopening a local currency bond - a 6.95% 2031 - at initial price thoughts of 7% area via the same bookrunners. It is also expected to price today.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a nearly six-week high, although some gains were pared as oil prices fluctuated after the release of U.S. inventory data, while lower gold prices weighed on some mining shares.
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's parliament will on April 18 debate a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma brought by the main opposition party after he dismissed the respected finance minister, the national assembly said on Wednesday.