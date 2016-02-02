NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Hedge fund Gramercy said Tuesday it
will file a US$1.3bn international arbitration claim against
Peru as part of a dispute with the sovereign over defaulted
40-year-old bonds.
The Connecticut-based fund accuses the sovereign of
violating the US-Peru Trade Promotion Agreement.
Holders of the defaulted bonds, including Gramercy, claim a
2013 Peruvian court ruling on the method of payment
short-changed them by several billion dollars and subordinates
institutional investors in the payment structure.
