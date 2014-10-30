NEW YORK, Oct 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru has revised
terms on a reopening of its US dollar-denominated 2050 bond and
on a new issue of sol-denominated 10-year notes, according to
market sources.
The sovereign has launched a US$500m tap of its 5.625% 2050
global bond at the final spread of 185bp over US Treasuries,
tight to initial price thoughts of 190bp area.
It has also set yield guidance of 5.875% area on a new
sol-denominated 10-year bond that will settle in US dollars,
tight to initial price thoughts of 6% area.
Peru will use proceeds from the new issue to buy back some
of its local and global bonds with maturities ranging from 2015
to 2020 as well as for general budgetary purposes.
BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are
the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to price
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)