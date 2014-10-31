(Adds context, details, byline)
By Marco Aquino
LIMA Oct 31 Peru's sale of about $3 billion in
government bonds this week, the country's first tapping of
global markets in more than two years, was aimed mainly at
managing existing debt, Finance Minister Alonso Segura said on
Friday.
The South American nation on Thursday sold 7.41 billion
soles ($2.54 billion) in 10-year bonds, and $500 million in a
reopened dollar-denominated global bond. The government
described the total amount, 8.86 billion soles ($3.04 billion),
as Peru's biggest bond operation ever.
"More than 80 percent of the operation was really to manage
our debt," Segura told reporters at an event on Friday. When
asked if Peru might issue additional bonds, Segura said: "the
financing needs of Peru are very low."
Before Peru launched its bond offers, the government had
approved up to $1.12 billion in domestic and global debt
issuance, which could be denominated in dollars or soles, and $4
billion worth of bond swaps or buy backs.
The bonds will help prefinance the 2015 budget, extend the
average maturity of existing debt and boost borrowing in the
local sol currency, Segura said.
"It was a very successful operation," Segura said. "We're
continuing to de-dollarize our debt, which is a strategy we've
been implementing for some time," he said.
Peru has reduced its reliance on debt denominated in foreign
currencies - mainly dollars - to 44 percent last year from 85
percent in 2004, according to the central bank.
All of the 10-year bonds Peru sold on Thursday, which
carried a 5.7 percent annual coupon, were denominated in soles,
the government said.
It is unclear how much of Peru's dollar-denominated debt
might have been swapped for the sol-denominated bonds.
The Finance Ministry said that it will release more details
on the bond operations later on Friday.
The sales come even as the sol has slipped to its weakest
level in about five years ahead of an expected hike in interest
rates in the U.S. next year.
The global minerals exporter last tapped global markets with
a bond reissuance worth about $1.1 billion in January 2012.
Since then, its economy has slowed sharply on shrinking mining
activity and ebbing private investment.
Peru is on track to post an economic expansion of around 3
percent this year - down from the more than the 6 percent
average annual rate it enjoyed over the past decade.
The government, which is now preparing a third stimulus
package to stimulate growth, has said it foresees a balanced
fiscal balance this year and a deficit equal to 0.4 percent of
gross domestic product in 2015.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino, Additional Reporting by Teresa
Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Alan Crosby)